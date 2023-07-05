Technology

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 capsule integrated with LVM3 rocket ahead of launch

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 capsule integrated with LVM3 rocket ahead of launch

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 05, 2023 | 02:46 pm 1 min read

The launch window for the upcoming lunar mission is between July 12 to 19

We are getting closer to the much-anticipated launch of Chandrayaan-3. It will be the third lunar mission for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In the latest, ISRO has successfully integrated the Chandrayaan-3 capsule with the LMV3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) rocket at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The space agency is targeting to launch the upcoming lunar mission between July 12-19.

Here's what the Chandrayaan-3 mission is about

Chandrayaan-3 will be a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 from 2019. The latter was supposed to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface. However, it was not successful as the spacecraft crash-landed on the Moon due to technical issues. Chandrayaan-3 is designed to achieve the same objective—safe landing and roving on the Moon—and in doing so will achieve a major milestone.

Take a look at the launch preparations for Chandrayaan-3