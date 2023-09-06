Android gets a fresh makeover and some exciting new features

September 06, 2023

Android is now spelled with a capital "A" (Photo credit: Google)

Google has unveiled a refreshed Android logo along with a new and improved iconic green Android figure as the company gears up to launch new Pixel smartphones and next-generation mobile software in October. The tech giant has also announced an improved 'At a Glance' widget, enhancements to Lookout, an accessibility tool for visually impaired users, and new features for Google Wallet as well as Android Auto.

Revamped Android logo

The logo has undergone a makeover with "more curves" and "personality," aiming for a dynamic and expressive design. Android is now spelled with a capital "A," giving it greater prominence within the brand name. The bugdroid now "appears with more dimension and a lot more character." "We've also updated the robot's full-body appearance to ensure it can easily transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts," said Google.

AI assistance is now just a touch away

Android users can now enjoy the convenience of instant assistance with the all-new Assistant At a Glance widget. This widget harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide users with information right on their home screen. The feature will provide you with weather alerts, dynamic travel updates, and reminders for upcoming events, among other things. The Assistant At a Glance widget will ensure you get the information you need precisely when you need it.

Google Wallet updates

Google is streamlining everyday tasks with the introduction of Google Wallet Pass photo import. This feature allows users to convert physical passes with barcodes or QR codes, such as gym or library cards, into secure digital versions stored in their Google Wallet. This means you can easily access your tickets and passes when you need them, all from your Android device.

Android Auto updates

Android Auto is getting a significant upgrade with the addition of communication apps like Webex by Cisco and Zoom. Now, you can initiate and join conference calls via audio and conveniently check meeting schedules on your car's display. Android Auto also enables you to manage active calls, giving you control over muting your microphone or ending calls as needed, all while on the road.

Lookout app updates

Google's Lookout feature is set to simplify smartphone navigation for individuals with visual impairments. By leveraging AI-generated detailed descriptions, Lookout makes visual content in group chats, camera apps, and social media more accessible. Users can now open an image and use text or voice commands to ask questions and gain deeper insights into its contents. The latest update also expands Lookout's language support to 34 languages, including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, extending its accessibility to a global audience.

