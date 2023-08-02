Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for August 2: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 02, 2023 | 10:08 am 1 min read

The redeemable codes in the game provide free access to rewards (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad Season 20 is currently live. Clash Squad is a dedicated mode in the game that resets every two months, giving players a chance to rise through the ranks until they reach Grandmaster. Depending on their performance in the last season, players' ranks will be reset, with the highest starting rank being Diamond 4.

Unlock free rewards with redeem codes

Free Fire MAX offers players a way to unlock exciting rewards for free and enhance the gaming experience using redeemable codes. To redeem the codes, players can visit the game's official rewards redemption website and log in using their registered credentials. After every successful redemption, the rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Check out the codes for August 2

Here are the redeemable codes for August 2: MCPW-3D28-GZD6, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC FF5X-ZSZM-6LEF, FFE4-E0DI-KX2D, FFTQ-T5IR-MCNX, FFA0-ES1-1YL2D FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, FFMC-LJES-SCR7, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX FFPL-PQXX-ENMS, F2AY-SAH5-CCQH