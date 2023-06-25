Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's June 25 codes: Collect in-game bonuses

Written by Akash Pandey June 25, 2023 | 10:36 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX codes have a limited redemption window (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ has drawn Android mobile gamers with its enhanced graphics. The game boasts over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. Hence, to appreciate and retain the players, the developers have introduced a rewards redemption program, publishing redeemable codes on a daily basis to help individuals unlock in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows gamers to collect in-app items using diamonds—a currency that can only be acquired by spending a big sum of real money. Since some people might not prefer investing resources, developers have added an alternative method of collecting rewards. Every day, new redeemable codes are released, enabling players to get hold of gaming gear free of charge.

Codes are valid once per user

Players must use their official login information to access the rewards redemption webpage in order to redeem their Free Fire MAX codes. Guest ID usage is not allowed. Only gamers using Indian servers can redeem codes. The 12/16-digit codes are valid once per gamer. The codes have a restricted redemption window, meaning they should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out today's codes

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., June 25, are listed here. MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ. B3G7A22TWDR7X, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P. GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, EYH2W3XK8UPG. UVX9PYZV54AC, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, GCNVA2PDRGRZ. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ. EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC, V427K98RUCHZ, B3G7A22TWDR7X. 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E.

Follow these steps on the rewards redemption page

Visit the official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. In the text box, enter a redeemable code, tap on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For every successful redemption, players will be allowed to collect a reward from the game's mail/notification shelf within 24 hours.

Players can earn these rewards

Free Fire MAX codes are made up of 12-16 digit alphanumeric characters. They can be redeemed only via the game's rewards redemption page. The codes assist players in obtaining in-game items such as weapon crates, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more.