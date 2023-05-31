Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 31: Redeem exclusive rewards

Free Fire MAX codes for May 31: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 31, 2023, 10:26 am 2 min read

The game was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has garnered immense popularity since it was released in September 2021. As a token of appreciation and to eliminate monotony, the developers of the game offer a wide range of rewards that are handed out on a daily basis. These additional in-game items come in handy during combat and help players improve their scoreboard rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The game is currently available only to Android users in India.

The additional in-game collectibles can either be purchased using real money or can be accessed for free using redeemable codes.

The list of bonus items includes pets, skins, diamonds, loot crates, reward points, costumes, weapons, and protective gear.

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

There are a few rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The codes can only be redeemed on the game's official rewards redemption website. Users have to log in using their official credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The alphanumeric codes expire 12-18 hours after release. Each redeemable code is valid only once.

Here are the codes for May 31

Check out the codes for today to earn free rewards like pets, skins, and diamonds. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ.

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes

Here's how you can redeem the codes. Go to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in with your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, or VK credentials. Enter any redeemable code in the text box and click 'Confirm,' and then tap 'Ok.' You can collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section after every successful redemption.

Here's a list of other battle royale games

If you enjoy playing Free Fire MAX, then you must check out these other battle royale games as well. The list includes Apex Legends Mobile, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and New State Mobile.