Free Fire MAX codes for June 27: Collect exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 27, 2023 | 09:50 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX provides an extensive range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. These extra collectibles can either be accessed for free via redeemable codes or can be purchased using real money. The rewards come in handy on the battlefield and help players to improve their gaming strategies. Here is the list of codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ has garnered immense popularity among Android users due to its gaming policies which include the free rewards redemption program, frequent updates, and improved graphics. The game, which made its debut in September 2021, currently boasts over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has managed to secure a favorable rating as well.

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

Users have to adhere to a few rules in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. Players must log in to the game's rewards redemption website using their official credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. Each redeemable code is accessible only once per player. The codes are time-sensitive and have to be redeemed before they expire.

Check out the codes for June 27

Here are the codes for today. You can get access to rewards like costumes, loot crates, premium bundles, reward points, and weapons. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF11-WFNP-P956. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C. WCME-RVCM-USZ9, MSJX-8VM2-5B95.

Here's how to redeem the codes

First, head to the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your Twitter, Huawei, Google, Apple, Facebook, or VK gaming credentials. Enter any alphanumeric redeemable code in the text field, click "Confirm," and then tap "Ok." After every successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.

