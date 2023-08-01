Technology

Google to make data transfer easy after GDPR probe

Written by Athik Saleh August 01, 2023 | 07:25 pm 1 min read

Google faced a GDPR probe by Italy's competition watchdog

Google has committed to enhancing data portability for users and third-party operators in response to Italian competition watchdog AGCM's investigation. In a press release, the regulator said Google's commitments will lead to significant automation of the data export process and improve the interoperability mechanism. AGCM launched the investigation against Google last summer after a complaint by Italian data export start-up Hoda.

Google made 3 commitments to avoid investigation

Google made three binding commitments to the AGCM to end the investigation. Two of them are related to the Takeout service the company already offers, while a third one will create a new solution for direct data portability "from service to service." The commitments made by the company are specifically regarding data from Google's online search and YouTube.

Service-to-service solution will be launched in Q1 2024

The third commitment is connected to the Data Transfer Initiative, an open-source project supported by Meta, Apple, Google, and Microsoft. In 2020, the initiative produced a tool allowing Facebook users to transfer photos and videos to Google Photos seamlessly. Google's service-to-service direct portability solution will be launched during the first quarter of 2024. Third-party service providers will be able to test it before launch.