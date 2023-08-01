Technology

YouTube videos may soon get AI-generated summaries

Written by Athik Saleh August 01, 2023 | 07:06 pm 1 min read

YouTube is testing AI-generated summaries with select English language videos

YouTube is experimenting with AI-generated video summaries to give users a quick glimpse of a video's content. These summaries will be displayed alongside select English-language videos on watch and search pages, aiming to help users decide if a video is worth their time without replacing human-written descriptions. Currently, only a limited number of viewers are part of the experiment, as per YouTube's support page.

YouTube is collecting feedback from testers

YouTube did not specify the regions where the feature is being tested. It could be limited to English-speaking regions for the time being. The video platform has asked users to share their feedback on the new feature. Select users should already have access to the feature, as the announcement appeared on the support page on Monday.

The feature may impact earnings of a YouTuber

YouTubers earn a percentage of the revenue generated by the ads that appear on their videos. And this revenue depends on the number of views the video gets as well as the average view duration. So, with the introduction of AI-generated video summaries, a viewer may skip the video if it doesn't interest them, affecting view duration and ad impressions of the video.