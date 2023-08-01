Technology

India's 5G milestone: 3 lakh sites covered in 10 months

Written by Akash Pandey August 01, 2023 | 05:34 pm 2 min read

One lakh sites were covered within five months of 5G rollout

India's telecom industry has reached an impressive milestone with over three lakh 5G mobile sites installed in just 10 months since the launch of the service. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the key players driving this rapid rollout, which now spans across 714 districts. This achievement is set to strengthen India's digital infrastructure and improve connectivity for its citizens.

According to the data shared by Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Koo, one lakh 5G sites were covered within five months of rollout. Further, the two lakh mark was crossed within eight months of launch. Now, over three lakh sites have been installed within 10 months of the 5G announcement, which took place in October last year.

Over 600 districts were covered within 200 days

The swift deployment of 5G services in India continues. Back in May, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the 5G site at Gangotri, helping the country achieve the two-lakh mark for 5G sites. Over 600 districts were covered within 200 days of the rollout, making it one of the fastest rollouts in the world, per Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan.

India leads as the fastest-growing 5G region in the world

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscriptions in India were estimated to have reached around 10 million by the end of 2022. Now, approximately 57% of mobile subscriptions would be based on 5G by 2028. The growth rate positions India as the fastest-growing 5G region globally. This rapid expansion will enable faster internet speeds, enhanced connectivity, and improved access to digital services.