Jio 5G services launched in 16 new cities: Check coverage

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 17, 2023, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Reliance Jio has rolled out its 5G services to 16 more cities across seven states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala, bringing the total count to 134 cities. Jio users will be able to access truly unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speed for free, provided they get the Jio Welcome Offer on the MyJio app.

Jio is launching its 5G services in a phased manner and aims to cover the entirety of the country by December 2023.

Meanwhile, its rival Bharti Airtel is also consistently expanding its 5G network. Airtel 5G Plus was recently launched in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj.

Both telcos commenced the rollout of their 5G services in October 2022.

Which cites now have access to Jio's 5G network?

Jio 5G Plus is now live in these cities: Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Kakinada, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Nizamabad, Khammam (Telangana) Silchar (Assam), Davanagere, Shivamogga, Bidar, Hospet, Gadag-Betageri (Karnataka), Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur (Kerala), and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). According to the company, it is the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in the majority of these cities.

"With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs," said Jio.

Who is eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer?

If you have a 5G-enabled smartphone with Jio network and 5G services are active in your area, then you are eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer. Ensure the MyJio app is installed on your smartphone and make sure you have an active Jio plan. Also, you have to ensure that your smartphone is running the latest software.

How to configure your mobile network to 5G?

Here's how you can check if your mobile network services are configured to 5G. Head to Settings > Mobile Network > Prefered Network Type > and select 5G. Now, you're good to go.