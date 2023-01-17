Business

Sensex climbs 563 points, Nifty rises above 18,050 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 17, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 8,695.65 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.93% to 60,655.72 points, the Nifty jumped 0.88% to 18,053.3 points. Unlike the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,695.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers on Tuesday?

The top performing sectors of the market are NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY ENERGY and NIFTY REALTY led the way, gaining 1.19%, 1.16%, and 1.16%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Larsen, HUL, and HDFC, which climbed 3.59%, 2.69%, and 1.71%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were SBI, Bajaj Finserv, and IndusInd Bank, which plunged 1.57%, 0.75%, and 0.66%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.81% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.18% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 81.77 in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 56,385, while the silver futures tumbled 0.44% to Rs. 69,478. The crude oil futures prices soared 0.84% to settle at $79.6 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia. the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,224.24 points, 21,577.64 points, and 26,138.68 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 78.05 points, or 0.71%, to 11,079.16 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $21,177.76, which is 1.68% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.38% and is trading at $1,565.44. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are currently priced at $1.00 (0.03% down), $301.15 (0.74% up), and $0.3519 (0.42% up), respectively. Down 0.12% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08412.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.