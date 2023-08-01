Technology

How Moto G14 fares against Redmi 12 4G

Written by Akash Pandey August 01, 2023 | 05:03 pm 3 min read

Moto G14 and Redmi 12 4G support 1TB of expandable storage

Motorola has introduced its latest smartphone in India, dubbed the Moto G14. It goes against the likes of the newly announced Redmi 12 4G. The Motorola model costs Rs. 9,999, which is also the starting price of the Redmi counterpart. Both phones are aimed at price-conscious buyers. Here's a quick comparison between them to let you understand which one is better.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola and Redmi are key players in India's ever-evolving budget smartphone market, known for offering affordable devices with great features. The latest handsets aim to continue their brand legacy, providing impressive features at an attractive price. However, one standout feature is the assured upgrade to Android 15 and four years of security updates, which sets Redmi 12 4G apart from its competitor.

The Redmi 12 4G has a 90Hz refresh rate

The Moto G14 and Redmi 12 4G offer a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Motorola model features a 6.5-inch screen, as opposed to the Redmi 12 4G's bigger, 6.79-inch panel. Both support Full-HD+ resolution. However, the Redmi counterpart has a higher refresh rate (90Hz v/s 60Hz) and a better touch response rate (240Hz v/s 120Hz).

The handsets pack a 50MP primary camera

The Moto G14 and Redmi 12 4G have a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera and a 2MP macro camera. The latter also gets an additional 8MP sensor for ultra-wide shots. On the front, the devices feature an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G14 houses dual speakers

Moto G14 uses a UNISOC T616 chip. Redmi 12 4G is powered by Helio G88 processor. The devices boot Android 13. The Redmi model also gets MIUI 14 custom skin. Underneath the back case, they house a 5,000mAh battery, with 20W and 22.5W charging support, respectively. The Moto G14 gets Dolby Atmos-tuned dual stereo speaker setup, compared to the Redmi counterpart's single, bottom-firing speaker.

What about the price and availability?

The Moto G14 costs Rs. 9,999 for its sole 4GB/128GB configuration. It is currently up for pre-order. Open sales will begin on Flipkart, with up to Rs. 750 ICICI Bank credit card discount. The Redmi 12 4G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB/128GB model. The 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 11,499. A bank discount of Rs. 1,000 is applicable. Sale begins August 4.

Which one is more considerable?

The Redmi 12 4G has a slightly bigger display, more cameras, more RAM, and slightly faster charging support. The bank offer and two Android updates make it a more reasonable pick. On the contrary, if you are an entertainment seeker and want a clean OS experience, better imagery, and rich audio, go for the Moto G14. Bank offer is available for this model too.