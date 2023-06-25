Technology

Moto RAZR 40 Ultra v/s OPPO Find N2 Flip

Written by Akash Pandey June 25, 2023 | 03:18 pm 3 min read

OPPO Find N2 Flip and Moto RAZR 40 Ultra pack dual speakers

India's flip-style foldable smartphone market is about to get a new entrant in the form of the Moto RAZR 40 Ultra. Motorola India has already activated the landing page for the device, revealing its complete specifications. The handset will debut on July 3 and it'll go against the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Here's how the two clamshell folding phones stack against each other.

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra bears an IP rating

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra was recently introduced in China. The device features a top-centered punch-hole on the inside, similar to OPPO Find N2 Flip. However, the former also enjoys IP52-rated water resistance. The RAZR 40 Ultra has an edge-to-edge squarish outer screen that even wraps the camera modules. The Find N2 Flip has a smaller secondary display with a vertical layout.

Both devices offer an aluminum frame

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra and OPPO Find N2 Flip have an aluminum casing and a power-button-embedded fingerprint reader. The Motorola offering is slimmer in unfolded (6.99mm v/s 7.45mm) and folded (15.1mm v/s 16mm) states. Also, it's lighter (188.5g v/s 191g). The RAZR 40 Ultra will debut in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black. The Find N2 Flip comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra has a 165Hz pOLED panel

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ LTPO pOLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nits maximum brightness. The OPPO Find N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED primary screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600-nits peak brightness. Outside, the RAZR 40 Ultra has a 144Hz 3.6-inch screen as opposed to the Find N2 Flip's 60Hz 3.26-inch screen.

The handsets offer a 32MP selfie camera

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra packs a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. In comparison, the OPPO Find N2 Flip has a Hasselblad co-engineered setup, featuring 50MP (f/1.8) main and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. Inside, the handsets offer a 32MP (f/2.4) camera. The RAZR 40 Ultra can shoot 4K videos at 60fps compared to Find N2 Flip's 30fps limitation.

Each phone gets LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage formats

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, whereas, the OPPO Find N2 Flip uses a Dimensity 9000+ chipset. In India, the Motorola model will offer 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, similar to the Find N2 Flip. The devices are based on Android 13. However, OPPO's offering also runs a ColorOS 13 custom skin.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 4,300mAh battery pack

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra makes room for a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging support. The OPPO Find N2 Flip houses a bigger 4,300mAh battery that provides faster wired charging (44W) than the Motorola model. Both smartphones are equipped with dual speakers. However, the RAZR 40 Ultra also supports Dolby Atmos audio.

Price and availability

In India, the OPPO Find N2 Flip costs Rs. 89,999. It is available via OPPO's official website and Flipkart. Buyers can avail up to 12 months no-cost EMI and up to Rs. 5,000 bank off. The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra was introduced in China for CNY 5,699 (nearly Rs. 66,080). In India, it may be introduced at around Rs. 85,000, and sold via Amazon.