Technology

Upcoming mobile phones in India from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus

Upcoming mobile phones in India from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus

Written by Akash Pandey June 25, 2023 | 01:12 pm 3 min read

The Motorola RAZR 40 series boots Android 13 (Photo credit: Motorola)

The month of June has been a bit of a lull for smartphone makers in the Indian market. However, things are about to heat up as brands like Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and others are gearing up to introduce their latest offerings in the country. Here's a list of the upcoming launches in July—from mid-range models to foldable flagships.

Realme Narzo 60 series

Realme has started teasing the launch of the next-generation Narzo series in India. The line-up may include the regular Narzo 60 and 60 Pro models. The latest official teaser reveals a 61-degree curved display on the devices. The higher-end Narzo 60 Pro is expected to be a rebranded Realme 11 Pro. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the series will pack 1TB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Samsung may soon launch the Galaxy M34 5G in India. An official landing page is now active on the brand's website and Amazon India portal, giving us the first teaser. The handset will feature a side-facing power-button-embedded fingerprint reader, and vertically-stacked triple cameras. It may have nearly identical specifications to the Galaxy A34 5G. The rumor mill hints at a slightly bigger battery though.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is on the way. The device's India launch is set for July 4. It could be a rebranded China-specific Neo 7 Racing Edition. The phone will house Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and an "Independent Gaming Chip." Expect it to have a 120Hz AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and 120W fast-charging. It'll come in Fearless Flame and Dark Storm colors.

OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3

OnePlus may hold a launch event for a new Nord smartphone in July's first week in India. A microsite on Amazon is currently active for Nord 3. The Nord CE 3 is also expected to debut alongside it. While the Nord 3 would be a re-badged Ace 2V, the Nord CE 3 will offer slightly better hardware than Nord CE 3 Lite introduced recently.

Nothing Phone (2)

The highly-anticipated Nothing Phone (2) is all set to hit the upper mid-range smartphone market on July 11. The phone will feature a slightly revamped "Glyph Interface." It may also get a rounded aluminum frame and a top-centered punch-hole cutout. Nothing confirms that the handset will use a 0.15-inch bigger display (possibly a 6.7-inch panel), Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and a 4,700mAh battery.

Motorola RAZR 40 series

The Motorola Razr 40 series is coming to India on July 3. The line-up will include both standard RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra models. The brand's official Indian website has activated the pages for both the flip-style foldable phones. The handsets were introduced in China earlier this month. Hence, we are pretty familiar with the specifications they will have onboard.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 handsets at the Unpacked event, which will take place in the last week of July (probably on July 27). The devices will be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Fold5 is expected to get a new hinge mechanism. The Flip5 will boast a new 3.4-inch outer display.