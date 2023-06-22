Technology

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra's India debut set for July 3

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra's India debut set for July 3

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 22, 2023 | 03:05 pm 2 min read

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has confirmed that the RAZR 40 Ultra foldable smartphone will be launched in India on July 3. The device was unveiled in China earlier this month. As for the highlights, it features a foldable display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a more practical cover screen, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and a 3,800mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola's upcoming foldable smartphone has already spurred interest since it made its debut in China. Pretty much everything about RAZR 40 Ultra is known, apart from the pricing and availability details of the handset in India. Given Motorola's track record, we can expect the smartphone to get a good response from users provided it is priced competitively.

The device offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display protection

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra sports a clamshell-like form factor, a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, and offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device comes with a 6.9-inch, Full-HD+ pOLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 413ppi pixel density, and 1,400-nits peak brightness. On the outside, it has a 3.6-inch Full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset has a 32MP selfie shooter

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra is equipped with a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary camera and a 13MP (f/2.2) 108-degree ultra-wide shooter. The handset offers a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper on the inside for selfies and video calls. It can record 4K videos at 60fps.

The smartphone draws fuel from a 3,800mAh battery

The RAZR 40 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 13-based My UX. Under the hood, it packs a 3,800mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and a Type-C port.

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra will be launched in India on July 3. It could start at around Rs. 80,000. Going by the official teaser spotted on Amazon India, the handset may be offered in black and magenta color trims. The former will have a glass panel on the back while the latter will get a vegan leather finish.