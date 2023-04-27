Lifestyle

Smartphone explosions: Why phones explode, and how to prevent them

Smartphone explosions: Why phones explode, and how to prevent them

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 27, 2023, 04:15 pm 3 min read

Prevent any potential accidents with your phone by following these tips

In a recent tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl in Kerala passed away after a mobile phone exploded while she was watching videos. This unfortunate event should serve as a reminder of the potential dangers of smartphones. It is crucial to understand the common reasons behind such phone explosions. With the right awareness, we can adopt safety measures and avoid these mishaps.

When the battery incurs physical damage

When you drop your phone, it can damage the battery inside it. This can affect the way the battery works, which can cause it to overheat or short-circuit. If this happens, the battery may start to swell up and become dangerous. If you notice this, it is important to take your phone to a service center right away to get the battery replaced.

When you charge your phone overnight

Charging our phones overnight while we sleep is a habit for many of us, but it can harm the battery. /it can result in overcharging, overheating, and explosion. Today, most latest mobile phones are designed with a built-in safety feature that stops charging at 100 percent, but some affordable models lack this. Make sure to unplug your phone once it's fully charged.

When you leave your phone under direct sunlight

When you leave your phone under direct sunlight for an extended period, it can lead to excessive heating. Excessive heat can make your battery's cells unstable, which causes them to produce gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide. This, in turn, can lead to swelling and structural damage, even explosions. So, make sure to keep your phone in a cool and shaded place.

When using a charger that's not meant for your phone

Using a charger that wasn't made for your phone can be risky business. Third-party chargers may look similar, but they often lack the necessary specifications that your phone requires. Cheap or uncertified chargers can cause your phone to overheat, damage internal components, and even create bubbles or shorts in the battery. To avoid this, stick with chargers that are made specifically for your phone.

When the processor gets overloaded

The processor is one of the main culprits behind overheating, especially when running heavy and demanding apps. Phone manufacturers have tried to combat this with thermal lock features and thermal paste, but sometimes even these measures fail. So, keep an eye on your phone's temperature and avoid pushing it too hard, or you might end up with a fiery situation on your hands.