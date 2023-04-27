Lifestyle

5 ways to style denim shorts this summer

Summer season is the perfect time to wear casual outfits as it makes you feel comfortable and breezy during the ever-increasing heat. Denim shorts are a fuss-free classic outfit choice that can be worn during holidays, outings, and other casual occasions. You can also dress it up for a fashionable and chic look. Here are five ways to style denim shorts this summer.

Style it with a basic tee

For a basic and casual look, style your denim shorts with a solid white or black tee. You can wear this ensemble for a casual stroll at the mall or for a movie outing with your friends. You can select a plain tee or a graphic-printed one. Complete your look with a trendy handbag, tan slippers, and minimal jewelry.

Style it with a denim jacket

This denim-on-denim trend is one of the most voguish and stylish outfit choices for summer. You can go for distressed, ripped, patchwork, embellished, or stone-wash denim shorts and pair them up with a white tank top and a classic blue denim jacket. This will enhance the look and amp up your style. Complete your look with white sneakers, a sling bag, and pearl earrings.

Style it with a boho top

If you want to sport a carefree and easy-breezy look this summer, style your denim shorts with a boho top. You can go for a boho-style colorful summery top with lacework or crochet work. You can wear this ensemble for casual outings, weekend parties, or holidays at the beach. Complete your look with a classic fringe bag, cat-eyed sunglasses, and wedge heels.

Pair it with a short kurti

For an Indo-western and traditional look, pair your denim shorts with short kurti. It is comfortable to wear during the summer and will keep you cool and light. You can go for a traditional ikkat or batik-printed short kurti or a one with lace design. Complete the look with Kolhapuri chappals, a classic backpack, colorful jhumkas, and nude lipstick.

Pair it over a swimsuit

One of the must-have essentials for summer, a swimsuit paired with denim shorts is the perfect beach wear. You can throw on a simple shrug on top of the swimsuit in case you want to prevent sun tan or you want to pop into a restaurant mid-afternoon. Complete your look with slippers, sunglasses, and a nice sling bag.