Golden Globe Awards 2023: Some of the best fashion moments

Written by Sneha Das Jan 11, 2023

The Golden Globes Award marked the year's first major red carpet

The Golden Globes is back with a bang this year to honor the best in the television and film industry. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards was broadcast live today. As the show featured some glamorous fashion moments on the season's first major red carpet, we present our top five picks.

Jenna Ortega's flowing tan gown

Jenna Ortega gained overnight success after starring in the Netflix coming-of-age comedy-horror series Wednesday. While the actor is known for portraying a gothic look on the show, she chose something dreamy and light for the awards ceremony. Ortega walked the red carpet in a flowing tan Gucci gown with beautiful cutout detail. Her new shag haircut and minimal makeup definitely caught everyone's eye.

Check out how cute Jenna Ortega looks on stage

Rihanna's classic all-black Schiaparelli gown

The all-black ensemble of Rihanna was a sight to behold as she arrived midshow at the Golden Globe Awards and walked in style. The musical icon wore a classic black off-shoulder gathered and draped Schiaparelli gown. The floor-length gown was accessorized with a standout voluminous velvet jacket and gloves. She completed her look with diamond jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and her trademark hairstyle.

Rihanna with her date A$AP Rocky

Billy Porter's custom tuxedo gown

Red carpet legend Billy Porter wowed everyone yet again with an incredible gown-tuxedo hybrid outfit at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Featuring both masculine and feminine vibes, Porter wore a custom tuxedo gown in a vibrant fuchsia shade made by his designer friend Christian Siriano. The gown paid homage to the black velvet tuxedo dress that he had worn for the 2021 Oscars.

Here's some gender-fluid fashion inspiration

Margot Robbie's baby pink tulle gown

Margot Robbie channeled her inner Barbie on the Golden Globes red carpet by opting for a peach pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle Chanel gown with a chevron bodice. Designed by Kate Young, the piece is inspired by the label's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection. The dress took 750 hours to create and features 30,000 elements of embroidery including bugle beads, feathers, and sequins!

Pretty in pink Robbie

Angela Bassett's sequinned silver gown

Angela Bassett not only won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but also stunned everyone with her royal, glittery and futuristic look. Bassett opted for a sequined silver Pamella Roland gown with a halter neck. She finished her glam look with dazzling Chopard jewelry, Sarah Flint shoes, a matching jeweled clutch, side-swept hair, and blushed cheeks.

Angela Basset radiating queen energy

