5 outfit ideas for men to rock this Diwali

Written by Sneha Das Oct 12, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

These Diwali outfit ideas for men are stylish, chic and comfortable

Diwali is almost here and we cannot keep calm. The festival of lights calls for flaunting your best outfits and standing out in the crowd. But why always discuss women's outfits when men can also rock the streets with their super-stylish and elegant ensembles? If you are looking for some stunning Diwali outfit ideas, then this article might just be your savior.

Stylish and comfortable Patterned kurta jacket set

One of the most stylish and comfortable outfits for your Diwali party, a kurta jacket set with elegant patterns and hand-embroidered work is sure to catch everyone's eyes. You can opt for a pastel-colored kurta and pajama set with a patterned contrast jacket. A dark colored kurta jacket set is also a great choice. Complete your look with classic jootis and an elegant watch.

Elegant and minimalist Kurta churidar set

If you want to flaunt a more elegant and minimalist look this Diwali, then go for a nice brocade knee-length kurta with a mandarin collar. Pair it up with a light-colored churidar. You can go for elegant color combinations like grey, maroon, light grey, and sea green on brocade fabric. Pick colors like cream, beige, light cream, or grey for the churidar.

Trendy style Short kurta with chinos

If you want to look trendy and feel comfortable at the same time this Diwali, then go for a nice printed short kurta and pair it up with dark-colored chinos that are lightweight and breathable. You can opt for a light beige colored khadi printed short kurta. Instead of chinos, you can also try white dhotis. Complete your look with Kolhapuri chappals.

Casual yet chic Printed shirt with trousers

If you do not want to wear kurtas this time around, why not go for a nice block-printed shirt to set the celebration mood? Choose vibrant shades like green, yellow, red, or navy blue, and pair them up with light-colored trousers, preferably white, beige, or light grey. Complete your festive look with a pair of dark-colored canvas shoes and an elegant watch.

Experimental fashion Draped kurta set with floral jacket

Get your experimental mode on and rock your Diwali look with a nice draped kurta with light embroidery. You can choose a draped kurta with asymmetric designs that are quite trending these days. Complement this look with a nice floral jacket to give some royal vibes. You can go for soft colors like pink or cream inspired by floral designs.