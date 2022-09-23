Lifestyle

All about fall equinox and why it matters

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 23, 2022, 05:00 am 2 min read

It is time to bid adieu to the summer season and welcome autumn.

Today on September 23 at 6:33 am IST, the fall equinox marks the end of the summer season and the beginning of autumn. It is that time of the year when Mother Nature puts on a colorful show, with streets embellished in the hues of brown, rust, gold, orange, and yellow. Here's everything you should know about this stunning phenomenon.

Summer slipping away What exactly is fall equinox?

Fall equinox happens when the sun crosses the celestial equator and heads toward the south. On this day earth gets equal hours each of daylight and darkness. From ancient times, the autumn equinox signals the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. Streets naturally get decked up with leaves showcasing the change of season with its many colors.

Spring and autumn How many equinoxes are there?

Every year, the sun crosses the imaginary line of the equator twice, giving us spring and autumn (fall) equinoxes. The spring equinox, which is also known as the vernal equinox, generally occurs between March 20-21. It marks the beginning of longer days and shorter nights. On the other hand, fall equinox functions the opposite - the days get shorter and the nights become longer.

From Japan to Mexico Celebrations and beliefs around the world

During the equinoxes, there's a Buddhist celebration in Higan where the sun sets in the west - which is where the Japanese Buddhists believe the land of the afterlife is. Equinox gatherings happen in El Castillo, Mexico, where the sunlight casts a shadow on the main stairs of the pyramid and resembles a snake. Chinese and Vietnamese celebrate Moon Festival during the fall equinox.

Factsheet Some interesting facts about equinox

During an equinox, the earth gets 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness. However, in some places in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun may show up above the horizon whereas it is actually below it. Equinox doesn't happen on a specific day every year. Instead, it occurs 6 hours later than the time at which it happened the previous year.