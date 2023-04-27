Lifestyle

Natural remedies to get relief from seasonal flu

Written by Apurva P Apr 27, 2023, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Seasonal influenza is characterized by a quick onset of fever, cough (typically dry), headache, muscle and joint discomfort, sore throat, and a runny nose. However, most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without the need for medical intervention. The following list of natural and home remedies can help you recover and get relief from symptoms of the seasonal flu.

Herbal tea

Several herbs have natural antiviral and antibacterial properties and one of the most effective of all is star anise. You can also have tea made of herbs such as fresh or dried ginger, turmeric, fresh garlic, and cloves. An herbal tea may assist your body in fighting the flu virus. A hot beverage will also soothe your throat and sinuses.

Honey and ginger

Honey has antibacterial characteristics that not only make it delicious but also help relieve sore throats. It works well as a cough suppressant. Honey relieves chest congestion by releasing thick mucus and allowing you to cough it up. Have one teaspoon of honey with 1 teaspoon of ginger and a pinch of black pepper every morning, and every night before going to bed.

Try rasam

The hot and peppery rasam, which originated in Tamil Nadu, is a lifesaver for sore throats. The flavorful and tangy broth is made with rasam powder, which primarily contains coriander seeds, lentils, and cumin seeds. Rasam also contains garlic, pepper, tamarind-infused water, tomatoes, dal, and green chilies. A glass of rasam will provide immediate relief. It is also good with rice.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old remedy for healing, both internal as well as external. Curcumin, found in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory qualities, is high in antioxidants, boosts immunity, and is anti-microbial. Mix 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder into one cup of milk. Boil for about 10 minutes and drink before going to bed. When consumed daily, it will help control excessive coughing and sneezing.

Tulsi

Tulsi is regarded as the "mother medicine of nature" and "the queen of herbs" in Ayurveda. Tulsi leaves boost an individual's capacity to fight off common colds and coughs. It has anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, antitussive, and anti-allergic properties. Add four-five tulsi leaves to two cups of water and boil for 15-20 minutes. For best results, drink this tea once or twice a day.