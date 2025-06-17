What's the story

Tata Group is considering a major overhaul of Air India, its flagship airline.

The conglomerate has been in discussions with consulting firm McKinsey & Company for potential assistance in the process, as per The Indian Express.

The move comes as Air India faces one of the worst crises in its recent history, due to the Dreamliner aircraft crash.

A senior partner at McKinsey recently met with a top Tata Sons executive in Mumbai to discuss strategies for reviving the airline.