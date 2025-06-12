5 dead at medical hostel where Air India plane crashed
What's the story
An Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed to London Gatwick Airport from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's largest city.
The plane, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, reportedly crashed five minutes after takeoff on top of the dining area of the state-run BJ Medical College hostel, killing five medical students.
On-site response
Plane crashes into building
The jet crashed during lunchtime.
In videos, food dishes and glasses can be seen on the tables in the hostel canteen, as well as people standing near the damaged wall.
Eyewitness videos and information provided by Air India, the flight's operating airline, show the plane crashing into a building near the airport shortly after takeoff.
The crash caused a massive explosion and fireball, with thick black smoke billowing from the site.
Reaction
Many students injured, says doctors' association
Reacting to the crash, the FAIMA Doctors Association wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We are deeply shocked about the news of AI plane crashing in Ahmedabad. News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!!"
"We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!"