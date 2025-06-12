What's the story

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which had 242 people on board, reportedly failed to climb and went down around 1:38pm, crashing into a building and exploding.

All have been reported dead.

Just before the aircraft lost contact, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal issued a "Mayday" call to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.