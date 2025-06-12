Salman Khan cancels event after tragic Air India crash
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has canceled a scheduled event in Mumbai on Thursday after the tragic crash of an Air India flight shortly after takeoff.
The incident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew members, which crashed soon after departing from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
The flight was headed to London Gatwick Airport.
Event details
Khan was to attend ISRL press conference
Khan was set to attend a press conference for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), where he is the brand ambassador. The event was scheduled to take place at the same time as news of the plane crash broke out.
In solidarity with the victims' families, ISRL and Khan decided to reschedule this event. They issued a statement saying, "We have taken a responsible joint decision to reschedule this event as it's not a time for celebration."
Celebrity reactions
Other celebs also mourned the loss
Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Anupam Kher, also took to social media to express their grief over this tragic incident.
The airline confirmed that 169 of the passengers were Indian nationals while 53 were British nationals.
Ongoing efforts
Air India crash details
The plane crash incident has prompted a rescue operation and an investigation into its cause.
Air India has confirmed that the injured are being taken to nearby hospitals.
The airline is cooperating with authorities investigating this incident and has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number for more information.
Further details about the crash are awaited as investigations continue.