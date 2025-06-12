Vijay's 'Mersal' returns to theaters ahead of his birthday
What's the story
According to various reports, the 2017 action drama Mersal, starring Vijay, will be re-released in theaters on June 20.
This comes after the successful theatrical runs of Vijay's previous films Sachein and Ghilli. The re-release is part of the celebrations for Vijay's birthday on June 22.
The film was directed by Atlee and produced by Thenandal Studio Limited as its 100th production.
Film details
A look at the cast and crew
In Mersal, Vijay plays triple roles; the film follows twin brothers who are separated at birth.
One brother becomes a magician and vigilante while the other is a doctor who treats patients at low prices.
The film also features SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, among others.
The music for the film was composed by AR Rahman.
Future projects
Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'
Vijay's next film, Jana Nayagan, is set to be released on January 9, 2026. The film is directed by H Vinoth and will be released just before the elections in April.
It also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in her second collaboration with Vijay after Beast.
Other cast members include Narain, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, among others.