What's the story

According to various reports, the 2017 action drama Mersal, starring Vijay, will be re-released in theaters on June 20.

This comes after the successful theatrical runs of Vijay's previous films Sachein and Ghilli. The re-release is part of the celebrations for Vijay's birthday on June 22.

The film was directed by Atlee and produced by Thenandal Studio Limited as its 100th production.