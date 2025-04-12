What's the story

Ajith Kumar's latest action-packed offering, Good Bad Ugly﻿, has created a storm at the box office, raking in ₹28.5 crore on its opening day (April 10).

With this record-breaking debut, it has become 2025's biggest Tamil opener yet.

The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, and Prasanna.

Here's where you can watch it on OTT.