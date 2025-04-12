Where to watch Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly' post-theatrical run
What's the story
Ajith Kumar's latest action-packed offering, Good Bad Ugly, has created a storm at the box office, raking in ₹28.5 crore on its opening day (April 10).
With this record-breaking debut, it has become 2025's biggest Tamil opener yet.
The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, and Prasanna.
Here's where you can watch it on OTT.
Streaming rights
Netflix acquires digital rights for 'Good Bad Ugly'
In a record-breaking deal, Netflix has bought the digital rights for Good Bad Ugly for a whopping ₹95 crore, making it the highest OTT deal of Kumar's career, per ET.
The film will likely start streaming in May.
Earlier, Netflix teased the film's release on X, saying: "AK fans, it's time to pick your favorite: the Good, the Bad, or the Ugly. Or... why not all three? Good Bad Ugly, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi."
Film synopsis
'Good Bad Ugly' plot and production details
Good Bad Ugly tells the story of a retired gangster who is forced to return to gruesome violence when his son is wrongly arrested.
The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, marking their debut venture in Tamil cinema.
Before Good Bad Ugly, Kumar was seen in Vidaamuyarchi, which is also available on Netflix.