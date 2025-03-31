'Test' to 'Jewel Thief': Top OTT releases in April
What's the story
As we enter April, streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar are preparing to roll out a fresh lineup of films.
The lineup features a mix of genres and stars, from Tamil drama Test featuring Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth to Jewel Thief, headlined by Saif Ali Khan.
Here's a look at the upcoming OTT releases.
Release details
'Test' to premiere on Netflix on Friday
Kicking off the month is Test, a Tamil drama that premieres on Netflix on April 4.
The film chronicles the lives of three ordinary individuals who cross paths during a historic cricket match, making them take important life decisions.
This will be the first time the three actors, Siddharth, Madhavan, and Nayanthara, will be working together.
Upcoming releases
'G20' stars Viola Davis
Following Test, Prime Video will release G20 on April 10. Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, and Ramon Rodriguez, this film revolves around terrorists taking over the G20 summit.
Davis plays US President Danielle Sutton, who becomes the number one target for the terrorists. After evading the attack, she must save her family and countrypeople at the same time.
Film highlights
'Bullet Train Explosion' and 'Jewel Thief' to hit screens
Netflix will release Bullet Train Explosion on April 23, a thriller revolving around a Tokyo-bound bullet train at risk of being blown up.
Following this, Netflix will release Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins on April 25, where Khan plays a cunning conman scheming a diamond heist.
Produced by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.
Final releases
'Havoc' to premiere alongside 'Jewel Thief'
Completing the list of April releases is Havoc, another film scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 25.
The movie stars Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker. It follows a cop navigating a city's criminal underworld after a drug heist goes wrong.
So, streaming enthusiasts will stay booked and busy this April.