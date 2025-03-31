What's next after 'Sikandar'? Check Salman Khan's upcoming projects
What's the story
Salman Khan, who recently starred in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, is already preparing for a couple of exciting projects.
One is an actioner with Sanjay Dutt, while the other is his reunion with director Sooraj Barjatya after a decade.
Khan's last collaboration with Barjatya was the 2015's successful romantic family drama, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Let's take a look at his upcoming engagements.
Film with Barjatya
What's happening with Barjatya's film?
Speaking about Barjatya, Khan recently said, "The Sooraj Barjatya film can be made possible after my next release."
"That is happening after he wraps up what he is doing now."
Notably, Barjatya and Khan were set to collaborate on a romantic drama, but the project was put on hold because the writing needed re-work.
The director told Mid-Day, "The film has been pushed a little because, with Salman, I need an age-appropriate subject. The story has to fit him correctly."
Action project
A 'rustic' action film with Dutt in the works
Khan also has an action film in the pipeline, which will reunite him with Dutt.
"[In that film] the action is on another level. That's rustic action. I'm doing it with my elder brother in the industry...Sanjay Dutt," Khan said.
On Saturday, Dutt confirmed the film and said, "After Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, you will see our 'tashaan' (swag)."
"I am very happy that I'm working with my younger brother after 25 years."
'BB 2'
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'
The much-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is currently in the writing stage.
"Yes, it can happen. Kabir Khan is writing it, and the first draft is ready," Khan recently revealed.
However, an official announcement on its production timeline has yet to be made.
The first part, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in 2015.
Other engagements
Khan's engagement with 'BB' and potential 'Andaz...2'
In addition to these projects, Khan is also likely to appear in the sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, which will reunite him with Aamir Khan.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the cult classic comedy was released in 1994.
He may also star in Kick 2. The first part was directed and produced by Nadiadwala.
Separately, on the small screen, Khan continues to host the popular reality show Bigg Boss.
Its 18th season concluded in January.
'Sikandar'
Meanwhile, 'Sikandar' is running in theaters
Khan's Sikandar co-stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sharman Joshi.
It's directed by AR Murugadoss, known for Ghajini and Holiday.
The music of the film is by Pritam, while the background score is by Santhosh Narayanan.
Read our review of the film here.