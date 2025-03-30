What's the story

The excitement for Ram Charan's next film, Peddi, just got a little bigger.

The filmmakers released a new poster showing Charan in a high-octane action scene and revealed that the first glimpse video will drop on April 6 on Sri Rama Navami.

Director Buchi Babu Sana shared the poster on Instagram, showing Charan leaping into the crowd. The caption read, "#PeddiFirstShot - Glimpse video out on 6th April on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami."