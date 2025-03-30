Ram Charan's 'Peddi' glimpse arrives on Rama Navami
What's the story
The excitement for Ram Charan's next film, Peddi, just got a little bigger.
The filmmakers released a new poster showing Charan in a high-octane action scene and revealed that the first glimpse video will drop on April 6 on Sri Rama Navami.
Director Buchi Babu Sana shared the poster on Instagram, showing Charan leaping into the crowd. The caption read, "#PeddiFirstShot - Glimpse video out on 6th April on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami."
Film details
'Peddi' is Charan's 16th film; Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite him
Initially titled RC16, Peddi marks Charan's 16th film.
Directed by National Award-winning director Sana, who helmed Uppena, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his production house Vriddhi Cinemas.
The movie's cast includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a key role and Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.
Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman will compose the film's music, R Rathnavelu ISC will shoot it, and Avinash Kolla will be the production designer.
Character reveal
'Peddi' title was revealed this week
The film got its title on Charan's 40th birthday earlier this week.
Alongside, two posters were dropped. One introduces us to Charan's character in a gritty, no-nonsense avatar. With messy hair, an untamed beard, and a nose ring, he emanates an air of unshakable dominance.
And the other poster shows him holding an old cricket bat against the backdrop of a rustic village stadium lit with floodlights.
This hinted at a narrative laced with rural intensity and gripping drama.
Release date
'Peddi' release date postponed to March 2026
Peddi, which was initially slated for a 2025 release, has reportedly been pushed to March 2026. This delay is said to have been requested by Netflix, which has the post-theatrical rights.
The film's plot is a sports drama set against a rural backdrop, and it is Kapoor's second Telugu project after Devara: Part 1.
Charan's last appearance was in Game Changer, a political drama helmed by S. Shankar.