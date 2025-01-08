'Game Changer': AI mimics Daler Mehndi's voice in 'Jaragandi' song
What's the story
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making waves across industries, including entertainment!
Just recently, an AI-generated video featuring Squid Game characters took social media by storm with its wild and realistic scenarios.
Now, AI is leaving its mark on music too.
The song Jaragandi from the upcoming film Game Changer was first leaked and criticized for poor audio quality.
However, it was later enhanced using AI and even mimicking singer Daler Mehndi's vocal style.
Technological intervention
AI technology enhanced 'Jaragandi' song quality
Per Gulte, the original Jaragandi was sung by Hyderabadi singer Hanuman. However, after the first leak and the criticism that followed, AI was used to improve the quality of the song.
The new version was so convincingly similar to Mehndi's singing style that listeners felt as if he had actually sung it.
This successful experiment mirrors a previous one by renowned musician AR Rahman, who used late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed's voices for Lal Salaam.
Song's prospects
'Jaragandi' anticipated to be a hit despite initial setback
Despite its initial setback, the song Jaragandi is now expected to be a standout feature in Game Changer. At least that's what the film's team, including SJ Surya, believes.
Composer S Thaman has also expressed confidence in the song's potential success.
The high-budget sets and Prabhu Deva's choreography for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are expected to further enhance its appeal among audiences.
The film is slated to hit theaters on Friday (January 10).