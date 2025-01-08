What's the story

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making waves across industries, including entertainment!

Just recently, an AI-generated video featuring Squid Game characters took social media by storm with its wild and realistic scenarios.

Now, AI is leaving its mark on music too.

The song Jaragandi from the upcoming film Game Changer was first leaked and criticized for poor audio quality.

However, it was later enhanced using AI and even mimicking singer Daler Mehndi's vocal style.