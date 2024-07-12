'RC16' gets bigger as Shiva Rajkumar joins Ram Charan-led film
Per a recent announcement, Shiva Rajkumar is set to join the star-studded cast of the upcoming film tentatively titled RC16. The news was revealed on his birthday on Friday, adding him to a lineup that includes Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. The project marks a significant collaboration between Global Star Charan and visionary director Buchi Babu Sana, presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.
Rajkumar's landmark entry into Telugu cinema
Rajkumar, known as Karunada Chakravarthy in Kannada cinema, is making a landmark entry into Telugu cinema with RC16. Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the news on their official Instagram account with a special poster of Rajkumar and the caption, "Welcoming 'Karunada Chakravarthy' @nimmashivarajkumar on board for a pivotal role that resonates with his stature, (sic)." RC16 aims to redefine cinematic excellence through its expansive scale, significant budget, and state-of-the-art production values.
Academy Award-winner AR Rahman joined 'RC16'
Adding to the star power of RC16, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is set to score the film's music. Per reports, Kapoor will also play a pivotal role opposite Charan, adding depth to the narrative. The visual brilliance of the film is assured with R Rathnavelu as the cinematographer and Avinash Kolla as the production designer. More details about this cinematic spectacle are expected to be revealed soon.