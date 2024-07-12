In short Simplifying... In short In the ongoing trial of actor Alec Baldwin, the gunmaker testified that the gun couldn't have fired without the trigger being pulled, contradicting Baldwin's claim of not pulling it.

The fatal incident took place last October on a film set, injuring the director and killing the cinematographer.

The trial, which began on Tuesday, is set to continue until July 19.

Colt .45 replica can't fire without trigger

Gunmaker testifies in Baldwin's trial: 'Trigger had to be pulled'

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:14 am Jul 12, 202411:14 am

What's the story Alessandro Pietta, the manufacturer of the Colt .45 replica involved in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, testified on Thursday (US time) that the gun could not have fired without someone pulling the trigger. During Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico, Pietta stated, "It will only fire when you cock the hammer, the trigger will engage the firing position." He further clarified that to release the hammer, one must pull the trigger.

Defense

Baldwin's defense contradicts gunmaker's testimony

Baldwin, potentially facing 18 months in state prison if convicted, has consistently claimed that he did not pull the trigger. His assertion contradicts both Pietta's testimony and statements from FBI and independent forensic investigators. These experts have unanimously stated that the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled. The trial began on Tuesday and is scheduled to continue until July 19 before jury deliberations commence.

Incident

Details of the fatal shooting incident unveiled

The fatal incident occurred on October 21, 2021, at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe during a rehearsal. Baldwin pointed the Colt .45 at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and it fired off a live round. Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in this incident. A crew member present at the scene told Officer Nicholas LeFleur of the Santa Fe County Police Department that Baldwin had pulled the trigger.

Interaction

Gunmaker's last interaction with weapon discussed

During the trial, defense lawyer Luke Nikas questioned Pietta about his last interaction with the gun before the incident. Pietta confirmed that he had not seen the weapon since early 2018 when it was shipped to the US. His only subsequent interactions were seeing a photo of it during a Zoom meeting after the shooting and handling it on stand during Thursday's trial.

Investigation

Law enforcement's role in 'Rust' shooting investigation

Earlier in Thursday's court session, the role of law enforcement in the aftermath of the Rust shooting was discussed. Santa Fe County Sherriff's Department crime scene technician Marissa Poppell detailed her part in the investigation, which involved examining ammunition found at and around the Rust scene. She also took into evidence the 1880s gun that killed Hutchins. Officer Nicholas LeFleur of the Santa Fe County Police Department was present at the crime scene immediately after the shooting.