Gunmaker testifies in Baldwin's trial: 'Trigger had to be pulled'
Alessandro Pietta, the manufacturer of the Colt .45 replica involved in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, testified on Thursday (US time) that the gun could not have fired without someone pulling the trigger. During Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico, Pietta stated, "It will only fire when you cock the hammer, the trigger will engage the firing position." He further clarified that to release the hammer, one must pull the trigger.
Baldwin's defense contradicts gunmaker's testimony
Baldwin, potentially facing 18 months in state prison if convicted, has consistently claimed that he did not pull the trigger. His assertion contradicts both Pietta's testimony and statements from FBI and independent forensic investigators. These experts have unanimously stated that the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled. The trial began on Tuesday and is scheduled to continue until July 19 before jury deliberations commence.
Details of the fatal shooting incident unveiled
The fatal incident occurred on October 21, 2021, at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe during a rehearsal. Baldwin pointed the Colt .45 at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and it fired off a live round. Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in this incident. A crew member present at the scene told Officer Nicholas LeFleur of the Santa Fe County Police Department that Baldwin had pulled the trigger.
Gunmaker's last interaction with weapon discussed
During the trial, defense lawyer Luke Nikas questioned Pietta about his last interaction with the gun before the incident. Pietta confirmed that he had not seen the weapon since early 2018 when it was shipped to the US. His only subsequent interactions were seeing a photo of it during a Zoom meeting after the shooting and handling it on stand during Thursday's trial.
Law enforcement's role in 'Rust' shooting investigation
Earlier in Thursday's court session, the role of law enforcement in the aftermath of the Rust shooting was discussed. Santa Fe County Sherriff's Department crime scene technician Marissa Poppell detailed her part in the investigation, which involved examining ammunition found at and around the Rust scene. She also took into evidence the 1880s gun that killed Hutchins. Officer Nicholas LeFleur of the Santa Fe County Police Department was present at the crime scene immediately after the shooting.