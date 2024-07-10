In brief Simplifying... In brief Alec Baldwin, known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter following a fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust.

The jury, selected in a single day despite initial delays, includes individuals with varying views on firearms.

Jury selected for Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial

By Tanvi Gupta 11:50 am Jul 10, 202411:50 am

What's the story The jury for Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial has been finalized in New Mexico. The panel, comprising 12 jurors and four alternates, was selected by Santa Fe County special prosecutors and Baldwin's defense attorneys. The jurors will be tasked with determining whether the actor committed the felony during a film rehearsal in October 2021 that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Trial details

Baldwin faces potential prison time, if convicted

The incident under scrutiny occurred on the set of the Western film Rust—headlined by Baldwin—at Bonanza Creek Ranch, not far from where the trial is currently taking place. If convicted, the 66-year-old actor could face up to 18 months in prison, just like armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Notably, Baldwin maintains that he didn't pull the trigger on the Colt .45 that fired and killed Hutchins.

Courtroom scene

Baldwin's court appearance and jury selection insights

Baldwin, known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October, appeared in court dressed in a gray suit, dark tie, white shirt with glasses, and neatly combed hair. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and brother Stephen Baldwin were also present. During the jury selection process, two potential jurors were excused after expressing their inability to remain impartial. Despite initial technical issues causing a two-hour delay, the jury selection process was completed within a single day as expected.

Jury questioning

Jurors' views on firearms and safety explored

During questioning by prosecutor Kari Morrissey, one potential juror expressed her dislike for firearms. However, many others acknowledged owning guns and few expressed strong opinions about them. Baldwin's lawyer Alex Spiro emphasized the seriousness of the situation stating, "Obviously someone lost their life," and asked jurors to voice any reservations about their ability to remain impartial. The trial is expected to be an unusual experience for those chosen as jurors—despite the state's growing reputation as a hub for Hollywood production.