'Rust' shooting: Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:34 am Mar 07, 202411:34 am

What's the story A jury in New Mexico, United States, has convicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the Rust film set, of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted of evidence tampering but now faces up to 18 months in prison and a hefty fine. The defense plans to appeal, with attorney Jason Bowles calling her a "convenient scapegoat." However, prosecutor Kari Morrissey described her actions as "negligent, careless, and thoughtless."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Following Gutierrez-Reed's sentencing, actor and Rust star-producer Alec Baldwin is set to face an involuntary manslaughter trial on July 9. Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty, could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted. He is also battling several civil cases in connection with the Rust shooting in California and New Mexico courts. Baldwin maintains that he didn't pull the trigger on the Colt .45 that fired and killed Hutchins while wounding director Joel Souza.

Defense, prosecution arguments

Prosecution accused Gutierrez-Reed of negligence

The prosecution argued that Gutierrez-Reed's negligence led to live rounds being on set and in the gun held by Baldwin. The latter had fired during rehearsals, injuring Souza and killing Hutchins. The defense offered various theories about how the fatal bullet got there, including sabotage. Bowles stated, "There's reasonable doubt she had anything to do ultimately with [Hutchins's death," and added that responsibility lay with the production.

Testimony in court

'Rust' ammunition supplier testifies in court

During the trial, Rust's ammunition supplier Seth Kenney testified that Thell Reed, Gutierrez-Reed's stepfather and a renowned movie gun coach, wanted to shift the blame on him for the incident. Kenney said, "Knowing Thell and having been friends with him for a few years at that point, I know how much he loves his daughter." The trial also revealed that Gutierrez-Reed was working as both an armorer and props master Sarah Zachery's assistant to save money on the low-budget film.

Insights

OSHA penalizes 'Rust' producers for fatal accident

A 2022 report from the Occupational Health & Safety Bureau (OSHA)'s New Mexico office found Gutierrez-Reed was not given enough time to perform her duties diligently. She was required to focus on other tasks, too, like in the props department. The OSHA placed the responsibility for the shooting on Rust's producers and imposed a civil penalty of $136,793, one of the largest ever levied by the organization. The penalty was later reduced to $100,000 after a protest by the producers.