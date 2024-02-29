Next Article

'All of Us Strangers' releases in India on March 8

By Aikantik Bag 02:44 pm Feb 29, 202402:44 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated film All of Us Strangers, featuring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, is set to premiere in Indian theaters on March 8. Released worldwide on December 22, 2023, the movie also stars Claire Foy and Jamie Bell in significant roles. This modern adaptation, set in London, is based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 Japanese novel Strangers.

It tells the story of two neighbors, Adam and Harry

Set in today's London instead of 1980s Tokyo, All of Us Strangers follows the plot of Yamada's novel. The story was previously adapted into a Japanese film. The film's official synopsis states, "One night in his empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with his neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythms of his everyday life."

More about the film

As the film progresses, Adam and Harry become closer, leading Adam back to his childhood home. There, he discovers his long-deceased parents (Foy and Bell) seemingly alive and appearing the same age as when they died 30 years prior. Produced by Pete Czerin and Graham Broadbent under Blueprint alongside Sarah Harvey, All of Us Strangers is a Searchlight Pictures production.