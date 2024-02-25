Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined 'To Kill a Tiger' as an executive producer

Priyanka Chopra joins 'To Kill a Tiger' as executive producer

By Isha Sharma
Feb 25, 2024

What's the story Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed on as an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary film, To Kill a Tiger, joining forces with Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and other prominent global figures. This news follows Netflix's global acquisition of the film for its streaming platform. Chopra Jonas has been a staunch supporter of the documentary since 2022, and her attachment to the project will help it reach a larger audience.

Announcement

Reasons behind Chopra Jonas coming aboard

A press release announcing the development said, "[Chopra Jonas] has stood as an unwavering advocate for the film since debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022, captivated by its poignant narrative depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter." It added, "[To Kill a Tiger] serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter."

Background

Film's story and production challenges

The documentary centers on Ranjit, an impoverished farmer from Jharkhand, India, whose daughter Kiran was brutally sexually assaulted when she was 13. Despite their village's insistence to drop the charges against her three perpetrators, Ranjit and his wife Jiganti stood firm. Pahuja and her crew even combated death threats and adverse situations while shooting the project. However, Ranjit's family didn't stop the makers and wanted the filming to continue. The project took a staggering eight years to come to fruition.

Awards

Acclaimed documentary's journey and awards

To Kill a Tiger has already garnered over two dozen awards globally,. These include Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen Awards, among others. Born in India and raised in Canada, Pahuja was also honored with the 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award from the Directors Guild of Canada.

Jonas's comments

Documentary is personal for PCJ for these reasons

Confirming the news on Instagram, Chopra Jonas wrote, "When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter." "This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand, and as the daughter of a father who was my forever champion...I was moved to pieces," she added.

Insights

Filmmaker's background, other producers attached to project

Pahuja has an impressive repertoire that includes the Emmy-nominated documentary The World Before Her, the docuseries Diamond Road, and the documentary feature Bollywood Bound. To Kill a Tiger was produced by Notice Pictures Inc's Pahuja, Cornelia Principe, and the National Board of Canada's David Oppenheim. Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, surgeon-author Dr. Atul Gawande, and writer-producer Andy Cohen, among others, are also TKAT's executive producers.