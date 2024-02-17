Scott Adkins to play Cesare in 'Kickboxer: Armageddon'

Scott Adkins of 'John Wick 4' joins 'Kickboxer: Armageddon' cast

What's the story Scott Adkins, the British martial artist and actor known for his work in John Wick: Chapter 4, has joined the cast of Kickboxer: Armageddon, The Hollywood Reporter reported. In the third and final chapter of this reboot trilogy, Adkins will portray Cesare, a martial arts master who heads a brutal cult. Filming for this installment is set to commence in Biloxi, Mississippi, this April.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In his two-decade-long career, Adkins has showcased his martial arts prowess across over 60 titles. With expertise in various disciplines like Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, and more, Adkins combines physical skills with commendable acting talent. His breakout moment came in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing (2006), propelling him to international recognition. From playing a covert agent in The Bourne Ultimatum to reprising the role of Boyka in Undisputed III, Adkins's global appeal spans crime dramas, martial arts epics, and action comedies.

Details

'Kickboxer: Armageddon': Adkins's character details

Per the report, in the upcoming film, Adkins's character Cesare leads the descendants of Burma's Royal Elite Guard (REG) and believes in teaching through pain. The reboot trilogy was inspired by the original Kickboxer series, which started with the Jean-Claude Van Damme-led 1989 eponymous cult classic. Notably, Alain Moussi reprises his role as Kurt Sloane, a fighter on a quest for vengeance after his brother's murder.

Understanding sequels

Decoding 'Kickboxer' saga

Armageddon marks the final installment of a reboot trilogy within the Kickboxer action franchise, originally headlined by Van Damme. The franchise—which debuted in 1989 with director David Worth—introduced Kurt (Van Damme) on a quest to master Muay Thai for vengeance. While subsequent entries like Kickboxer: Vengeance (part six) and Kickboxer: Retaliation (part seven) featured Van Damme, he was notably absent through the second and fifth installments, with the narrative shifting to Kurt's younger brother, David (Sasha Mitchell).

About the crew

Director Dimitri Logothetis returns

Dimitri Logothetis, who co-wrote the John Stockwell-directed 2016's Kickboxer: Vengeance and directed 2018's Kickboxer: Retaliation, will helm Armageddon. Armageddon aside, Logothetis is also gearing up to direct the action thriller Flying Shadow. The latter follows ex-military Black Ops agent Travis Rawls and Chinese private security force leader Ling as they race to avert disaster after the legendary sword, Flying Shadow, is stolen, putting the president's life in jeopardy.