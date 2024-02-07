Happy birthday, Yash-Roohi!

Happy birthday Yash-Roohi: Karan Johar pens warm wish

By Aikantik Bag 12:45 pm Feb 07, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Karan Johar recently rang in the birthday of his twins, Yash and Roohi, with a star-studded pre-birthday bash, followed by heartfelt social media posts. He penned, "Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass toward ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change! (sic)."

Next Article

Details

Star-studded guest list at Yash-Roohi's birthday bash

The extravagant Willy Wonka-themed party was attended by numerous celebrities and their kids. Gauri Khan brought her son AbRam, while Rani Mukerji, Maheep Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Manish Malhotra, and Niranjan Iyengar were also present with their little ones. The event was filled with joy and laughter as the children enjoyed the festivities.

Gratitude

Johar thanked his mom in the heartfelt post

Johar shared several heartwarming pictures from the celebration on social media. One photo featured him twinning with Yash and Roohi in purple outfits. Another captured a tender moment with Johar's mother alongside her son and grandchildren. Lastly, an endearing picture of Johar kissing his mom was posted. In the caption, Johar shared, "And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post