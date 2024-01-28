#1

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

The Guardians find themselves thrust into a serious intergalactic conflict when Rocket (Bradley Cooper) faces a life-threatening condition in the third chapter of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy. To save him, they embark on a quest for an access key. Poulter marks his entry as Adam Warlock—an imperfect creation meant to bring peace. With his innocence, Poulter injects comedic brilliance into the character.

#2

'Midsommar' (2019)

Filmmaker Ari Aster's folk horror drama Midsommar (2019) follows the fable of four friends who travel to Sweden during a summer festival that takes place every 90 years. Poulter plays the role of Mark, one of the four students who participate in the midsummer festivities. His character gives the first major impact when Mark goes through the first-hand experience of horrors behind the scenes.

#3

'The Little Stranger' (2018)

The Little Stranger is a gothic drama that revolves around Dr. Faraday (Domhnall Gleeson), who is summoned to an old mansion. Upon reaching, he discovers mysterious signs of haunting. Poulter, as Roderick Ayres—an Air Force veteran scarred by war—owns the mansion, now home to his family. As haunting signs escalate, the doctor investigates, revealing sinister secrets. Amid growing family distress, Poulter's character faces scrutiny.

#4

'Son of Rambow' (2007)

Set in the 1980s, Son of Rambow follows the story of two Rambo film-inspired schoolboys who come together to avoid their struggles with their own family. Poulter's role of Lee Carter, initially notorious for his rude behavior, finds a friendship bond with Will Proudfoot (Bill Milner). This bond is one of the key defining aspects of the film, showcasing the power of brotherhood.

#5

'The Revenant' (2015)

While the Academy Award-winning performance by Leonardo DiCaprio is the cynosure of The Revenant, Poulter's role of Jim Bridger is also a key character in the film. He dons the hat of a trapper who requests that Hugh Glass (DiCaprio's character) be kept alive after a deadly bear attack. His young and innocent perspective adds a crucial dynamic to the movie.