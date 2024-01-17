'Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka': Shivangi-Kushal's show to go off-air

'Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka' will go off air in February

Sony TV's hit series Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, is reportedly coming to an end next month. According to a Pinkvilla report, the channel and show creators have chosen to discontinue the program. Insiders close to the project have disclosed that the final episode may air on February 16, or sometime later in the month.

Official confirmation is anticipated from the makers

Speculation about Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka's cancellation has been swirling for some time. However, Tandon, who portrays Reyansh Lamba on the show, had previously urged fans not to believe these rumors. The show's director also stated that it was here to stay. Despite these earlier assurances, sources now claim that the show will indeed be ending, and the main cast members have been notified of this decision. An official confirmation is expected soon.

Storyline of 'Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka'

The show initially followed the romantic journey of journalist Aradhna (played by Joshi) and her boss Reyansh (played by Tandon), as they fell in love despite numerous red flags. A significant plot twist occurred with the introduction of Simba Nagpal's character, Jay, who became Aradhna's new love interest. Ardent fans have expressed their sadness about the discontinuation of the series.