'Flex x Cop': Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun's character posters out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Flex x Cop': Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun's character posters out

By Aikantik Bag 03:30 pm Jan 08, 202403:30 pm

'Flex x Cop' will premiere on January 26

SBS's upcoming K-drama Flex x Cop is set to premiere on January 26 at 10:00pm KST (6:30pm IST), featuring Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun in lead roles. The story follows Jin Yi-soo (Ahn), an immature third-generation chaebol who becomes a detective due to his privileged background, and Lee Kang-hyun (Park), a dedicated veteran detective who is also the first female team leader in the Homicide Department. The makers have now unveiled two new character posters of the duo.

2/3

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film

The recently released character posters display Jin and Lee geared up for their investigations. The background is meticulously arranged with luxurious items like expensive watches and sunglasses, as well as dangerous weapons such as pistols and bullets. Before joining the cast of Flex x Cop, both Ahn and Park starred in the popular drama Yumi's Cells. Fans can eagerly anticipate the on-screen chemistry between these two actors.

3/3

Twitter Post