Charlie Sheen's neighbor charged with assault for allegedly attacking him

By Tanvi Gupta 02:45 pm Dec 27, 202302:45 pm

Charlie Sheen's assault case: Everything to know

Hollywood star Charlie Sheen's neighbor, Electra Schrock, is facing felony assault charges after allegedly attacking the Two and a Half Men actor in his Malibu home on December 20 (local time). The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Schrock with one count of "felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury." Her bail amount was reportedly set at $75,000.

Schrock pleaded 'not guilty' to charges: Report

During her arraignment, Schrock pleaded "not guilty" to assaulting Sheen. Moreover, an initial charge of "assault with a deadly weapon with force" was dropped. In court, prosecutor Nicole Flood said that Sheen was "quite fearful" in the aftermath of the incident. Flood also informed the actor already had several stitches on his body, with one coming out during the altercation with Schrock. The judge subsequently approved a criminal protective order (restraining order) requested by prosecutors.

Details of the alleged attack

Per reports, Schrock allegedly knocked on Sheen's door and, when he opened, proceeded to tear his shirt on December 20. She forcefully entered his house and even attempted to choke him. Schrock later returned to her residence, where the police arrested her. The reason for the dispute remains unclear. But police sources noted that Sheen had previous issues with Schrock, including her "pouring an unknown sticky substance on his car and leaving trash at his doorstep."

'Schrock is a Buddhist and a peaceful person'

A close friend of Schrock told Daily Mail, "[She] is an attractive, kind woman who wouldn't hurt a fly. She's a Buddhist. She's a peaceful person," alleging that she was "being set up." However, Schrock's public defender, Randy Kaplan, informed the court that his client has two prior misdemeanor convictions. Regarding the recent allegations, Kaplan stated that it appears to be no more than an "overfilled misdemeanor battery," emphasizing the alleged absence of injuries.

Sheen planned to have 'calm and sane' Christmas

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for January 8. Sheen has not publicly commented on the incident but told People last week that he planned to have a "calm and sane" Christmas despite the turmoil. Sheen co-parents twins Max and Bob with ex-wife Brook Mueller and shares daughters Sami and Lola with ex-wife Denise Richards. He also shares Cassandra Jade Estevez with Paula Profit.

Meanwhile, look at Sheen's past legal issues

A Hollywood "bad boy," Sheen gained notoriety for substance abuse, violent incidents, and associations with adult film actors. With a history of assault arrests, including a 1996 case involving then-girlfriend Brittany Ashland and a 2009 incident with Mueller, he previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. In 2015, his ex-fiancee Scottine Ross accused Sheen of physical and emotional abuse and negligence for exposing her to HIV﻿. The case was reportedly settled in 2018.