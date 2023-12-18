Ranveer Singh unveils 2 Madame Tussauds statues; pens emotional note

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 04:32 pm Dec 18, 202304:32 pm

Ranveer Singh is the entrant in the much-famed Madame Tussauds

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently celebrated a significant milestone in his career by unveiling not one, but two wax figures of himself at the renowned Madame Tussauds Museum in London. The actor took to Instagram to share his excitement and gratitude for this unforgettable moment. In a heartfelt caption, he reminisced about his childhood fascination with his parents' photos alongside famous wax figures at Madame Tussauds.

Singh's involvement in the creative process

Singh played an active role in the creative process of designing his wax figures, personally selecting the unique looks and styles for each one. One of the figures highlights Singh's cultural roots, donning a neon sherwani with intricate embellishments and a striking leopard head shoulder detail. It's enhanced by a dazzling triple-layered diamond and pearl necklace and eight large gemstone-set rings. Meanwhile, the other figure sports a custom tuxedo with a velvet blazer featuring floral adornments.

Singh shared his excitement and gratitude

In an official statement, the Lootera actor expressed his joy and said, "It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my mum's early pictures with popular celebrities' figurines here and wondering what this place is all about."

