Will Parineeti Chopra join politics? Here's complete truth

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Will Parineeti Chopra join politics? Here's complete truth

By Isha Sharma 05:38 pm Dec 10, 202305:38 pm

Parineeti Chopra opened up on her career in a new interview

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha—who got married in September—have been setting couple goals for the past few months. They belong to different backgrounds: Bollywood and politics. But, as they say, opposites attract! Is the Shuddh Desi Romance actor planning to follow suit after her husband and join politics? In a recent interview, Chopra spilled the beans on her plans.

2/5

This is what she said

Chopra told ETimes, "Let me tell you the secret to our successful marriage. He knows nothing about Bollywood, and I don't know anything about politics!" "I don't think you will see me joining politics... Although both of us are in public life, we had no idea...we would get so much love from all over the country." "Married life is the best," she added.

3/5

Work-life balance extremely important to Chopra

Chopra further underlined the significance of a healthy work-life balance. "We often see people proudly talking about how they did not eat or sleep on time because they were busy with work," she noted. "I don't think it is the right way to live life. I believe in working really hard, but I also love to meet my friends and go on holidays."

4/5

On her collaboration with Imtiaz Ali

On collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for Chamkila, Chopra said, "It was my dream to work with [him]...I am thrilled that after waiting for more than a decade, that wish has come true. "The role that I play in my upcoming film changed my life. I am a very greedy actor...the medium or language doesn't matter." Chopra added she's open to doing OTT shows, too.

5/5

Chopra's next: 'Chamkila' on Netflix

Chamkila, which co-stars singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, is set to premiere on Netflix next year. It is based on the life of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated at 27, the prime of his age and career. The film's music is helmed by AR Rahman, who has also worked with Ali in Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway.