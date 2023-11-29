Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's 'War 2' gets release date
The wait is over! After Yash Raj Films teased about War 2 in Tiger 3 post-credits scene, fans were expecting a big update. Now, reports are rife that the makers have locked the release date of the upcoming action thriller. The sixth installment of the YRF Spy Universe will hit the theaters on August 14, 2025, capitalizing on the Independence Day weekend.
More about the upcoming actioner
Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his much-celebrated character, Kabir. The super spy will be pitted against Jr. NTR and it will mark the actor's Bollywood debut. The actioner will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji who is known for his distinct sensibilities. Fans are expecting a mega actioner given Jr. NTR and Roshan's stardom. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.