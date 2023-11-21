Birthday girl Neha Sharma's best songs

Nov 21, 2023

Happy birthday, Neha Sharma

While you would remember actor Neha Sharma from movies such as Mubarakan, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra, did you know she actually made her film debut with Chirutha (2007) co-starring Ram Charan? Not limiting herself to only films, Sharma has also featured in web series and music videos. On her 36th birthday, let's revisit some of her best songs.

'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya may have emerged out of a music video and not out of a cinematic venture, but that does not take away from its beauty. A song you can hear on a loop, this stunning melody was composed by Rajat Nagpal and crooned by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai with lyrics by Rana Sotal. Alongside Sharma, it featured the late Sidharth Shukla.

'Ishq Mubarak'

Tum Bin 2 is known for its remarkable, iconic soundtrack and whatever opinion you may have of the film, you would agree that its music is one for the ages. Ishq Mubarak is one such heart-piercing song from its expertly curated album; sung by Arijit Singh and Ankit Tiwari (who work excellently well with each other), it was written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

'Suno Na Sangemarmar'

Singh's Suno Na Sangemarmar was nothing short of an arresting rage when it was first released and music connoisseurs could not stop humming it all day long! That it was shot in and around the Taj Mahal complex embellished its lyrics even more, providing them with an extra layer of depth. Composed by Jeet Gannguli and penned by Shukla, it was featured in Youngistaan.

'Mere Bina'

Mere Bina, from Crook: It's Good to be Bad is extra-special for Sharma since Crook marked her debut in Hindi cinema. It co-starred Emraan Hashmi and the unwritten rule of the Hindi film industry mandates that every Hashmi film has to have a gorgeous soundtrack. Mere Bina was picturized on both of them and sung beautifully by Nikhil D'Souza (film version).