Farah's cook, viral sensation Dilip, gets paid extra for YouTube?

Farah Khan 's YouTube cooking series has not only served delicious recipes but also turned her long-time cook, Dilip, into a social media sensation. In her latest vlog , filmed at actor Shruti Haasan 's Mumbai home, Khan answered the burning question: Does Dilip get paid extra or receive royalties for his frequent appearances? Khan confirmed that Dilip receives significant compensation for his appearances, in fact, "more than everyone here put together."

Unexpected revelation 'He gets a lot,' Khan said During the vlog, Haasan prepared a delicious meal of sambar and dosa for her guests. Amidst the meal, Khan revealed that Dilip had once recorded a song with Shankar Mahadevan titled Meri Pagar Badhao (Increase My Salary). When Haasan asked if Dilip received extra royalties or fees for his YouTube appearances, Khan replied with a smile, "Yes, he gets a lot—more than everyone here put together."

Series success Dilip's dry humor has won hearts Since its launch, Khan's cooking series has become a huge hit with viewers. The show, which started as casual cooking sessions, has evolved into a beloved web-series style vlog driven by the delightful camaraderie between Khan and Dilip, and their celebrity guests. Fans often praise Dilip's dry humor and down-to-earth charm in the comments, making him an integral part of the show's appeal.