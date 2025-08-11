NewsBytes Explainer: 'Loventure'--couples, survival challenges, and wilderness adventures Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

"Loventure," hosted by Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) and Shefalii Bagga, just dropped in August 2025.

The show brings real-life couples into the wilderness to face survival tasks that push their relationships to the limit—think adventure meets reality TV, with vibes inspired by Splitsvilla and Roadies.