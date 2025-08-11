NewsBytes Explainer: 'Loventure'--couples, survival challenges, and wilderness adventures
"Loventure," hosted by Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) and Shefalii Bagga, just dropped in August 2025.
The show brings real-life couples into the wilderness to face survival tasks that push their relationships to the limit—think adventure meets reality TV, with vibes inspired by Splitsvilla and Roadies.
Where to watch 'Loventure' and who to expect
Catch "Loventure" only on JioHotstar with an OTTplay Premium subscription.
You'll reportedly spot familiar faces like Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas from Splitsvilla 14, so expect plenty of influencer energy and some classic reality show drama.
A new kind of reality show
Instead of just dating games, "Loventure" focuses on how couples work together under pressure.
The survival challenges are all about teamwork and compatibility—plus, with Shaikh bringing his Khatron Ke Khiladi experience, there's a definite adventurous twist.