'Tiger is always ready': Salman Khan on 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'

By Aikantik Bag 09:45 am Nov 10, 2023

'Tiger 3' releases on Sunday

Salman Khan is gearing up for the grand release of Tiger 3 on Sunday. Recently, the superstar spoke to Variety and spilled some exclusive details regarding the film and the highly anticipated Tiger Vs Pathaan. Interestingly, fans will get to see Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3 too.

YRF Spy Universe's upcoming slate

Khan went mostly tight-lipped about the ambitious Tiger Vs Pathaan. He assured that he is always prepared and will be present when everything is finalized. With Tiger 3 set to premiere shortly,War 2 will come in 2024, thereafter, viewers can anticipate an action-filled extravaganza when Tiger locks horns with Pathaan.

Challenging and enjoyable moments on set

While speaking about the highlight of Tiger 3, Khan spoke about the bike chase sequence. He elaborated that this extensive scene needed to be powerful, leading him and director Maneesh Sharma to have in-depth discussions before collaboratively executing it. On a lighter note, Khan mentioned his enjoyment of filming the dance number Leke Prabhu Ka Naam with Katrina Kaif in Cappadocia, a location he adores and believes will captivate audiences globally.